A Burnham-On-Sea Tea Time recital concert is set to be held on Saturday 10th June to raise funds for several charities.

Following the success of previous charity events, Andy Cruickshank and Christopher Sheldrake will be performing their ‘Music Throughout the Ages’ recital.

Taking place in Burnham Methodist Church in College Street at 3.45pm, tickets are priced at £5, including refreshments, and all money raised will be donated to two local and one international charity.

Tickets may be purchased from ‘Material Needs’, ‘Emanuel’s Jewellers’ and ‘The Phone Guys’, all in Burnham town centre, and the Burnham Information Centre on the sea front.

Tickets will be available for purchase on the door; however, numbers are likely to be restricted due to the size of the venue.