A man who suffered a leg injury while playing with his family on Berrow beach was helped to hospital by Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards.

He was playing with his family when he “felt something go in the back of his leg and he was unable to bend it or bear weight on it,” say Coastguards.

The family managed to get him to the sand dunes so he could sit with his leg straight and flagged down the beach warden.

A Burnham-On-Sea Coastguard spokesperson adds: “When we arrived, a quick assessment was made. With the ambulance service under incredible pressure and the fact it was not a life threatening injury, the best course of action was to help them into their own vehicle and send them to the local A&E.”

“Realising we were needed he spoke to our ops room in Milford Haven and we were tasked to respond.”

“After a few attempts and with a huge amount of discomfort, he was loaded into the family camper van. With the bed folded out it was perfect for the journey. With the casualty loaded up and on the way to hospital for treatment we headed back to station for a clean down of any equipment used and of course the vehicle.”

“We hope it wasn’t anything to serious and wish the person a quick recovery.

As always, a big thanks to the beach wardens for their great work.”

The spokesperson adds: “If you’re at the beach and get into difficulty, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If you’re on a monitored beach, then beach wardens and at certain times of the year, life guards are also available.”