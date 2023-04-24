Highbridge Festival Of The Arts marked its landmark anniversary with a special celebration evening on Saturday (April 22nd).

A packed Highbridge Community Hall celebrated 75 years of the long-running festival, as pictured here.

Clare Catcheside, General Secretary of the festival, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The organisers were delighted that Festival Co-President Nigel Hess joined the gathering, together with Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard and Deputy Mayors Sharon Perry and Barbara Vickers.”

“Past and present entrants entertained the enthusiastic audience with performances of poetry recitals, dance, instrumental music and singing.”

“One of the many highlights of the evening was Jenny Groves playing the set piano piece which she had played at the very first Highbridge Festival in 1948! Performers talked about their memories of taking part in festivals and the positive impact this had had on their lives.”

The evening was rounded off by Peter Selby, who sang his own, very apt composition ‘Still Going Strong’ and then thanked performers and the organisers for a wonderful and inspirational evening.