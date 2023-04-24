Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group has launched a new history booklet featuring old photos of local Royal visits to mark the King’s Coronation.

The eight-page publication is called ‘Highbridge and Burnham Royal Visits’ and provides a trip down memory lane for residents of the two towns.

“The leaflet features photos of Royal visits to the two towns and includes Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Princess Alexandra, plus the previous Coronations,” says the group’s Ann Popham.

The booklet has been produced by Burnham Heritage Group with contributions of images from local residents, and design by Nigel Craik. Financial support has come from a donation in memory of Mrs Sandra Taylor.

Copies of the booklet are available free from Burnham tourist information centre, Burnham library, Superchips and GW Hurleys – and shops in Highbridge including Trev’s Local, Create You and Sandra’s Hair Salon.

Donations are welcomed and the heritage group is also seeking sponsorship funds for future publications.