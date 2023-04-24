Four community groups in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have this week received funding boosts from the Town Council.

At a meeting of the council’s Finance Committee on Monday evening (April 24th), bids for grant funding were considered from six local groups — with four being successful.

Burnham’s BOSfest music and arts festival was awarded £2,500 towards the cost of iorganising its autumn festival.

Cllr Peter Clayton said the events are “fantastic” and he praised the organising team for their work while Cllr Ganesh Gudka added they are a “major part of the town’s events calendar.”

Burnham’s CADS (Cultural Arts Development Society) was also awarded £2,500 towards the cost of holding two of its summer events in the town’s Manor Gardens.

It had sought £3,000 but councillors noted that the group had already received £500 of grant funding recently towards organising its upcoming Coronation music event.

The annual Sedgemoor Playday, held each summer in Highbridge’s Apex Park, received £2,500 to put on this year’s event.

Cllr Roger Keen said he fully supports the event with the caveat that the new Somerset Council also continues its financial support of it on a similar level as the former Sedgemoor District Council. Councillors agreed with the caveated approval.

A separate funding bid from Burnham’s Eco-Centre CBS for £2,500 for various activities around local ecology projects was not approved by councillors due to more detail being needed.

And a further funding application from Mark Youth Theatre for £2,500 was turned down by councillors as they felt its activities are not carried out in the parish of Burnham and Highbridge.

The final grant bid of the evening from Somewhere House Somerset for £2,500 towards a package of counselling support for local people was warmly supported by councillors.

Cllr Mike Facey said the “specific project providing help for people in Burnham and Highbridge meets a strong need” while Cllr Roger Keen said the charity does “amazing work locally.”

Pictured: Wendy Cobbledick with Mark Hartknoll from BOSfest with Rob Jones from Somewhere House Somerset and Cllr Ganesh Gudka, chair of the council’s finance committee at Monday’s meeting