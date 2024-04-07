Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to Berrow Beach after concerns for three people spotted in the mud.

Coastguards were called to the beach on April 3rd at 5.39pm just before their regular training session.

“We hitched up the trusty trailer full of mud rescue equipment and rolled up the shutters ready to go,” says a spokesman. “The team were just getting into the truck when we received an update from our station officer who had gone directly to Berrow Beach to get a visual confirmation.”

“There were indeed three youngsters out in the mud, but they were just reaching hard standing when he arrived. They looked to have been playing in some of the shallow mud and were in no difficulty.”

He adds: “It was a good spot from the person who called it in. If they had ventured out further it may have been a different story and we’re always happy to go check.”

If you see anyone in danger or difficulty along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.