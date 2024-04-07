Fans of the TV shows Finding Bigfoot and Expedition Bigfoot will get a chance to meet with US celebrities from the programmes in Highbridge later this month.

Ranae Holland, Ronny LeBlanc, and Ryan ‘RPG’ Golembeske will be taking part in the fun-filled event, called Bigfoot Bash UK, at Highbridge’s Purplespoon Cafe on Sunday April 28th from 12-4pm.

Local teenager Daniel Lee Barnett, the UK’s youngest Cryptozoologist, will also be present after also holding a successful Bigfoot convention in Highbridge last year.

“Families will be able to ask questions, share experiences, listen to stories and chat with the stars of the shows,” says the organiser.

“We are thrilled to be in Highbridge with Bigfoot Bash UK. We can’t wait to see everyone having a great time.”

“Ronny, Ranae, Ryan, and Daniel can’t wait to meet all of the fellow fans of these amazing TV shows.”

Limited tickets are available, priced at £30 for general admission, £20 for children, or £80 for a family of four. More details are available via Ticket Tailor.