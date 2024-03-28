Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards rushed to Brean Down over the weekend to help an injured walker who suffered a knee injury.

The team was called to Brean at around 11.20am on Sunday when a visitor lowered themselves down off a wall and injured themself.

A spokesperson for Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards says: “While a group of day trippers was exploring the fort, one of the group lowered themselves down off a wall and injured their knee.”

“After getting up and attempting to walk it off it soon became apparent that the injury needed some attention.” “While we were en route, the Brean Beach Warden had been asked to attend and he had reassured the casualty and the family and supplied a blanket to keep the casualty warm while he sat at the bottom of the gun emplacement steps.” On arrival, the Coastguard team assessed the injury. “While that was happening a stretcher was rigged with carry straps and handles and the casualty was carefully packaged before transporting to the base of the Down utilising our own vehicle once we had the ok from our management team.”

“He was checked over by an on-call paramedic and was advised to get it checked in A&E.”

“This is a good example of how accidents can happen at any time. The important thing is knowing who to call for help. If it’s coastal, then dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”