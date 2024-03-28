Users of Burnham-On-Sea Minor Injuries Unit have this week been reassured that there will be no changes to the facilities despite a shake-up across Somerset.

Six of Somerset’s minor injuries units (MIU) are set to get a new name from 1st April as they become Urgent Treatment Centres (or UTC for short).

The UTCs, which are run by Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, provide exactly the same

service as the MIU, from the same team of specialist nurses, paramedics and healthcare

assistants, and the simple name change just brings them in line with units across the

country.

Somerset’s UTCs run seven days a week, from 8am to 9pm (last patient at 8:30pm), from

the community hospitals in Bridgwater, Chard, Frome, Minehead, Shepton Mallet and Glastonbury.

Burnham-On-Sea Community Hospital will remain as an MIU as the hours will be unchanges at 10am to 6pm (with last patients at 5:30pm) – and, unlike the other six, it doesn’t have x-ray facilities.

Mike Paynter, consultant nurse for community urgent care services at Somerset NHS

Foundation Trust, explains: “Although we’re changing the name to Urgent Treatment

Centres, there will be absolutely no difference for patients, except you may see different

signage in places.”

“Our team of emergency practitioners, who are clinicians with specialised training and skills

in urgent care, will still be here to provide care and treatment if you have a non-life-

threatening injury or illness, and want to be seen quickly – usually in under two hours.”

“At all six of our Urgent Treatment Centres based across Somerset in our community

hospitals at Bridgwater, Chard, Frome, Minehead, Shepton Mallet and West Mendip

(Glastonbury), as well as our MIU at Burnham-On-Sea, can treat a wide range of non-life-

threatening minor illnesses and injuries.”

“You don’t need an appointment to attend, although we’d recommend contacting NHS 111

first to ensure the Urgent Treatment Centre is the right place for your problem…and there’s

even free parking!”

“With the Easter weekend and May Bank Holidays fast approaching, it’s even more

important to know what NHS services are available, so we’d recommend either calling NHS

111 or going to the NHS Somerset website for more information.”

Common examples of what the Urgent Treatment Centres and MIU can treat include:

Sprains and strains Broken bones (no x-ray available at Burnham-On-Sea)

Cuts and wounds

Bites

Minor head injuries

Chest infections

Throat infections

Eye infections

Urinary infections

Emergency contraception

“If you’re not sure which service you need, we’d strongly encourage you to contact the 24/7 free NHS 111 telephone health advice line,” Mike continues.

“For life-threatening emergencies such as heart attacks, strokes, unconsciousness and

breathing problems call 999, please do not attend an Urgent Treatment Centre or MIU.”