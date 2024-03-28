A Burnham-On-Sea cake maker is set to open a new bakery shop in the centre of Berrow today (Thursday, March 28th).

Eloise Baker, founder of Ellie Bakes, will sell freshly-made cakes, bakes and sandwiches from the unit in Berrow Road which was previously occupied by pizza firm Haverslice that now operates from Burnham’s Westmans Trading Estate.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, Ellie said she has been “overwhelmed with local support” from local residents and is “excited to be opening in time for Easter.”

“The premises has been vacant for some time since Harverslice moved,” she adds. “George, the owner, offered it to me as we are both local businesses who started up during the Covid lockdowns.”

“He messaged me and it went from there. A premises of my own like this is a dream and is what I’ve always wanted!”

“I am selling freshly-made cakes, sandwiches and freshly brewed coffees, and I’m also planning to work with a local baker to sell freshly-made bread.”

“I will aim mainly at the lunch and breakfast trade, opening early each day and closing mid-afternoon.”

Ellie says she founded her business during the first Covid lockdown during 2020. She began by creating cupcakes before progressing to celebration cakes for special occasions.

George Havercroft, who owns the building, says: “We’re so pleased to be able to support another local lockdown business and help Ellie to bring her fantastic business to our premises. We have and will support Ellie as much as possible, to help her towards her bigger goals.”