Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and a lifeboat were called out in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) to search for a missing person.

Burnham’s RNLI crew were paged by Milford Haven Coastguard Control at 1.21am to liaise in the multi-agency search for the missing person.

Involved in the search were Burnham-On-Sea and Watchet Coastguard teams, police, and also a Coastguard helicopter Rescue 187.

An RNLI spokesman says: “The crew leapt from their beds and on arrival at the lifeboat station launched their Atlantic 85 RNLI lifeboat, Doris Day and Brian, into the cold, dark night.”

“On reaching the target area, in the vicinity of Lillstock cove, they proceeded to carry out a continual shoreline search, in liaison with the other agencies.”

“They were stood down at 3.30am by Coastguard control after the missing person had been located by Police. The volunteer crew returned to Burnham-On-Sea for recovery and washdown, eventually leaving the station at 5.30am.”

Launch Authority Phil Counsell said of the incident: “t was a cold damp night, but we are well equipped and trained to deal with these situations. I am pleased the search had a happy conclusion.”