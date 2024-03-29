Brean Market is celebrating 52 years of events this year with more than 60 traders and an expanded schedule this Easter.



The market is running every Saturday and Sunday in addition to Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday.

Since its inception over half a century ago, the organisers say the market in Brean has become a staple destination for locals and visitors alike.

It includes stalls offering crafts, fresh produce, clothing and more.



“We are thrilled to celebrate our 52nd year of The Market at Brean Leisure Park,” says Richard House, Director of Brean Leisure Park.

“This achievement reflects not only our longstanding commitment to providing quality products but also the unwavering support of our loyal patrons and the dedication of our vendors.”