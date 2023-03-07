A popular Burnham-On-Sea pizza take-away and delivery firm has been bought by a local company this week as it seeks to grow a bigger slice of the local pizza market.

Haverslice – which has a take-away outlet in Berrow – has acquired Treats Pizza in Burnham’s Love Lane.

Haverslice’s George Havercroft and Glyn Petrie announced the deal on Monday (March 6th) with Treats Pizza’s David Marsland, who is retiring.

George told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are super execited to be taking on this well-established business which is well respected in the local area for its fantastic pizzas, burgers, kebabs and salad boxes.”

“The Treats brand is well-known locally and the name will continue, along with its popular menu. We will look to extend the range in the future with exciting new additions.”

David added: “I thank all our wonderful loyal customers for their support over the past 14 years and look forward to seeing what George and Glyn do to continue to grow the business. I wish them every success for the future.”

Haverslice Pizzas was launched by George and Kate Havercroft during the first lockdown of 2020 and offered local people a takeaway service during the early days of the pandemic.

After eventually outgrowing their kitchen after serving up their pizzas from several converted horseboxes, as reported here, George opened a new store in Berrow in 2022.

Pictured: Top, Haverslice’s George Havercroft and Glyn Petrie with Treats Pizza’s David Marsland; Aboove – George started the business in a converted horsebox