Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridgr residents are set to changes to rubbish and recycling collection days this week and next over the Easter holiday period.

Somerset Council says that collections that would usually happen on Good Friday (March 29th), will take place on Saturday (March 30th) instead.

There shall be no collections on Easter Monday (April 1st) and Easter week collections will be one day later, including Friday collections taking place on Saturday, April 6th.

To help crews speed up collections, people should have boxes, bags and bins ready by 7am on the morning of collection, or the night before.

With waste collections a day later a higher volume of waste is likely. Squashing, crushing and flattening waste can help to reduce the number of trips that teams need to make to empty their trucks, as well as creating more space in residents’ containers.

As well as changes to collections, the county’s recycling sites will revert to their summer opening hours from Monday, April 1st.

All sites will remain open from 9am to 4pm on weekends, midweek sites will be open from 9am to 6pm. Opening days vary from site to site, check recycling site opening times online before you visit.

Somerset Council is asking residents to be ‘good eggs’ this Easter and recycle as much as possible. Almost all Easter egg packaging can be recycled in weekly kerbside collections.

• Cardboard box – flattened and into your black recycling box.

• Aluminium foil – scrunched and into your Bright Blue bag.

• Plastic mould – into your Bright Blue Bag.

Not yet recyclable at the kerbside or at recycling sites are chocolate bar and sweet wrappers, plastic bags and plastic-foil pouches, plastic ‘windows’ in boxes, and similar thin-soft plastic film.

Many of these plastics can be dropped off at supermarkets and some are taken in TerraCycle recycling schemes. Check where you shop or have a look at the council’s guide to supermarket and TerraCycle recycling schemes.