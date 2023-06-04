Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out to assist a yacht running aground off the tip of Brean Down.

Costguards were contacted after the yacht reported an issue with its sail and the engine was not powerful enough to get it out of the rough currents.

“Our team readied themselves incase of any persons entering the water of the yacht breaking up on the rocks but thankfully we were not needed,” says a spokesman.

“Lifeboats from Weston were tasked and made good time to the casualty vessel where they were able to assist the yacht away from the jagged rocks.”

“Once they were out of the choppier waves a full tow was applied and the vessel was taken to its mooring in uphill where our flank team from Weston were ready to meet them and ensure everyone was OK.”

“A good outcome with a little seasickness being the worst of any medical issues. As always, any emergencies along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”