An engaging history talk featuring the history of Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens will take place this week.

In a change to the schedule due to illness, North Sedgemoor Local History Group says it will hold the Burnham talk on Wednesday 10th April in place of one on King Arthur.

Burnham historian John Strickland will lead the illustrated talk entitled ‘The History of Manor Gardens and the life of gardener John Bodger’.

John says: “Manor Gardens has been the focus of many public events over time. We shall see images of Manor House from George Reed’s time including plans of his Orchid houses and green houses.”

“There are also images of the inside of this building before the alterations in 2012. Plans of the gardens from 1852 and images to the present day are also included.”

“John Bodger was employed here living in buildings in Manor Gardens and the Brunswick area.”

“He later leased fields off Stoddens Road, renting two shops in Burnham to sell flowers and vegetables. He became a world wide seed exporter after emigrating to America.”

The talk will take place from 7:00pm–9:00pm at King Alfred School Lecture Theatre on Wednesday.

Membership of North Sedgemoor Local History Group is £10 per season and visitors are welcome for individual sessions at £5 per person. Parking is available at the school.

The North Sedgemoor Local History Group programme continues in May. Burnham-On-Sea historian John Strickland will be the speaker on 8th May for an evening titled ‘The Nornen – The Ship in the Sand’ about the Berrow shipwreck.