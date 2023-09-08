North Sedgemoor Local History Group has announced its new programme of local history talks to be held in Highbridge over the coming year.

The first presentation of the 2023-24 season will be held on 11th October when Iain Miles will talk to about ‘the Land of the Summer People’ featuring the drainage of the levels in the 19th and 20th centuries.

On November 8th, Liz Ferguson will disvuss ‘The Remember Me Project’, one woman’s research to put faces and stories to the 53 WW1 and 25 WW2 names on her local war memorial (Hambrook near Frenchay) with artefacts, stories and journeys.

On 10th January 2024, the speaker will be David Bown on ‘The Bridgwater Railway through Bawdrip, Cossington and Chilton Polden to Edington Junction’.

On 14th February, local historian John Strickland will discuss ‘Highbridge – A Somerset Market Town and its People.’

And on 13th March, David Temple will giive a tallk on ‘Minehead Pier in Miniature’ and ‘The Railway’s Role in Minehead’s Development’.

Brian Wright will be the speaaker on 10th April for an evening called ‘Did King Arthur Really Exist?’.

John Strickland will be back on the stage on 8th May for an evening entitled ‘The Nornen – The Ship in the Sand’ about the Berrow shipwreck.

On 12th June John will give a talk on ‘The Public Opening of the Somerset Central Railway to Highbridge Wharf from Glastonbury, 28th August 1854.’

The talks are held from 7pm – 9pm at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Lecture Theatre.

Membership is £10 per season with visitors welcome at £5 per session. Parking is available in the visitor’s car park or in the small car park at the front of the main building. Bring a torch on dark nights as site lighting is patchy.