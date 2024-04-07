Members of Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club took part in the Exmoor Challenge walking event for charity on Sunday (April 7th).

The group joined members of Burnham-On-Sea’s daughter club, Axbridge and District Rotary, to walk the tough Exmoor Challenge route in trying conditions to raise funds for Children’s Hospice Southwest.

“An enjoyable time was had with the sun even making the odd appearance,” said a spokesperson.

“With aproximatly 140 taking part, Exmoor Rotary hope for a good total when all the sponsorship is in.”

District 1200, of which Burnham-On-Sea is part, won the trophy for the most participation points.

If you would like to find out more about Rotary please contact Rotary Club of Burnham at info@bos-rotary.org.

Pictured are Lesley Watts and Cedric Canham of Axbridge and District Rotary accepting the trophy on behalf of District 1200.