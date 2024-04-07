A new pet deli shop has opened this week in Burnham-On-Sea town centre providing pet supplies with a cafe area for pet owners.

The soft opening of the new business, called Nommees, takes place today (Monday) at 29 Victoria Street. The premises is being refurbished ahead of a full opening in May.

“Pet owners can choose from a wide selection of own-brand food supplies for dogs, cats, hamsters and birds,” says the new owner.

“We are also offering freshly hot drinks and a selection of cakes for pet owners to enjoy while visiting us.”

The owner has been in the pet food manufacturing business for over 20 years.

The property was previously occupied by FF&F Flooring which closed last year.