Plans for a new Starbucks cafe and drive-through in Highbridge have received a formal objection over land drainage concerns.

The Axe Brue Internal Drainage Board has raised the objection for the proposed outlet on land at the Oaktree Business Park next to the A38.

As reported here, an application has been submitted to Somerset Council to develop the new Starbucks.

However, in a letter to Somerset Council, the Drainage Board states: “The Board objects to this application on the grounds of maintenance access and surface water discharge rate.”

“The site is bounded on the south and west by Eastern Rhyne, a viewed Rhyne maintained by the Board.”

“To enable the Board to carry out its maintenance responsibilities a minimum 9m level, unobstructed buffer is required to both banks of viewed rhynes. The current plans show that the provided buffers are less than this.”

It outlines a number of suggestions to addess the issues.

The application includes formal plans for a modern new cafe and drive-thru at the site, similiar to the Dunball rounabout Starbucks which opened in 2023.

Highbridge’s planned 178 square metre site includes parking for 19 vehicles with two electric vehicle charging points.

The plans show the new Starbucks drive-thru is earmarked for land to the south of Highbridge’s Howdens kitchen supplies, which opened in Highbridge last year.

The application covers the “proposed construction of a drive-thru coffee shop (Use Class mixed E / sui generis) unit and all associated ground, site levels, parking, access, engineering, landscaping and drainage works.”

Consultation on the scheme – reference number 12/24/00001 – is underway by Somerset Council. The site is also close to the nearby Costa Coffee drive-thru in Highbridge which opened in December 2021 and the adjacent Highbridge Travelodge hotel.

Separately, McDonald’s is still planning to build a new restaurant at the entrance on the Oak Tree Business Park site.