Plans for a new Starbucks drive-thru coffee shop in Highbridge have been unveiled this week.

A planning application has been submitted to Somerset Council to develop an area of land at Oak Tree Farm next to the A38 Bristol Road in Highbridge for the new Starbucks.

The developer, KMW Trading Limited and Cobra Coffee Limited, is seeking Full Planning Permission for the scheme.

The application includes formal plans for a modern new cafe and drive-thru at the 178 square metre site. It includes parking for 19 vehicles with two electric vehicle charging points.

The plans show the new Starbucks drive-thru is earmarked for a plot of land to the south of Highbridge’s Howdens kitchen supplies, which opened in Highbridge last year.

The application covers the “proposed construction of a drive-thru coffee shop (Use Class mixed E / sui generis) unit and all associated ground, site levels, parking, access, engineering, landscaping and drainage works.”

Consultation on the scheme – reference number 12/24/00001 – has started. Comments are being invited by Somerset Council via its planning portal before March 12th, 2024.

The site is also close to the nearby Costa Coffee drive-thru in Highbridge which opened in December 2021 and the Highbridge Travelodge hotel.

Seperately, McDonald’s is still planning to build a new restaurant at the entrance on the Oak Tree Business Park site.