The finalists have been announced for this year’s Somerset Business Awards with a firm from Highbridge vying for top spot.
The awards are run annually by Somerset Chamber of Commerce and the 2024 finalists come from all corners of the county.
This year is the 19th anniversary of the awards, which are supported by main sponsor Albert Goodman.
Poolbridge Accountancy Limited of Highbridge has been announced as one of the finalists.
The grand final will be held at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Weston on March 22nd, 2024. The 2023 Somerset Business Awards winners are pictured above.
This year’s finalists come from Bridgwater, Merriott, Weston-super-Mare, Taunton, West Pennard, Frome, Glastonbury, Langport, Midsomer Norton, Highbridge, Yeovil, Roadwater, Burrowbridge, Wellington, Minehead, Curry Rivel and Stoke St Michael.
Somerset Chamber Chief Executive, Emma Rawlings, thanked everyone who had entered the awards and said the most hotly contested categories had included Service Excellence, Small Business of the Year and Employer of the Year.
She said: “Despite some really challenging trading conditions, it’s been incredibly encouraging to see so many fantastic applications from business and charities from across the county – they are doing some great work and we are honoured to be able to highlight that through these awards.”
“The finalists have come from across the county, representing a wide range of sectors and industries and we are looking forward to celebrating their achievements at the final on March 22.”
2024 Somerset Business Awards finalists:
Small Business of the Year (turnover up to £0.5 million) sponsored by Gather Technology Ltd
ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott
Little Kickers (North and Mid Somerset), Weston-super-Mare
Talking Stick Digital, Bridgwater
Medium Business of the Year (turnover up to £6 million) sponsored by Higos Insurance Services
Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater
Filbert’s Fine Foods Ltd, West Pennard
Netitude Ltd, Frome
Large Business of the Year (turnover over £6 million) sponsored by Stephens Scown
Bridgwater & Taunton College, Bridgwater
Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton
Synertec, Wellington
Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year Award
Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
Mark One Consultants, Yeovil
Summerfield Developments, Taunton
Best Use of Digital Technology Award sponsored by Teapot Creative
Glastonbury Abbey, Glastonbury
Mark One Consultants, Yeovil
Somerset County Cricket Club, Taunton
Charity of the Year Award sponsored by Clarke Willmott
bibic, Langport
It’s in the Bag Cancer Support, North Somerset
SWALLOW Charity, Midsomer Norton
Employer of the Year sponsored by Blossom HR
Netitude Ltd, Frome
Poolbridge Accountancy Limited, Highbridge
Singer Instruments, Roadwater
Investing in Somerset Award sponsored by Hinkley Point C
Battens Solicitors, Yeovil
Bridgwater & Taunton College, Bridgwater
The Ascot Group, Weston-super-Mare
Start-up of the Year Award sponsored by Westcotts
Milton and Chambers, Wellington
Our Precious Earth, Minehead
Wessex Pop-Up Coldrooms Ltd, Curry Rivel
Apprentice of the Year Award sponsored by Weston College
Poolbridge Accountancy Limited – Chloe Smith, Highbridge
SBA CIC – Natasha Margetts, Langport
Turnbull Infrastructure and Utilities – Ryan Jones, Bridgwater
Environmental and Sustainability Award sponsored by Gravity
Cookswood Development – Lomax Design and Build, Stoke St Michael
Lendology CIC, Taunton
Zebra EM, Taunton
Service Excellence Award sponsored by Porter Dodson
Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater
Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton
West Country Drainage Services Ltd, Burrowbridge
Manufacturing and Engineering Award sponsored by Leonardo UK
Electrified Automation, Bridgwater
Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton
Teklagraf Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
Business Resilience and Growth Award sponsored by Barclays UK
ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott
Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater
Purplex Marketing, Weston-super-Mare
Tickets for the final will go on general sale on Monday February 26, for more details see the awards’ website at www.somersetbusinessawards.org.uk. Somerset Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based business support organisation which promotes and lobbies for business development in Somerset.