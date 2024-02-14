The finalists have been announced for this year’s Somerset Business Awards with a firm from Highbridge vying for top spot.

The awards are run annually by Somerset Chamber of Commerce and the 2024 finalists come from all corners of the county.

This year is the 19th anniversary of the awards, which are supported by main sponsor Albert Goodman.

Poolbridge Accountancy Limited of Highbridge has been announced as one of the finalists.

The grand final will be held at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Weston on March 22nd, 2024. The 2023 Somerset Business Awards winners are pictured above.

This year’s finalists come from Bridgwater, Merriott, Weston-super-Mare, Taunton, West Pennard, Frome, Glastonbury, Langport, Midsomer Norton, Highbridge, Yeovil, Roadwater, Burrowbridge, Wellington, Minehead, Curry Rivel and Stoke St Michael.

Somerset Chamber Chief Executive, Emma Rawlings, thanked everyone who had entered the awards and said the most hotly contested categories had included Service Excellence, Small Business of the Year and Employer of the Year.

She said: “Despite some really challenging trading conditions, it’s been incredibly encouraging to see so many fantastic applications from business and charities from across the county – they are doing some great work and we are honoured to be able to highlight that through these awards.”

“The finalists have come from across the county, representing a wide range of sectors and industries and we are looking forward to celebrating their achievements at the final on March 22.”

2024 Somerset Business Awards finalists:

Small Business of the Year (turnover up to £0.5 million) sponsored by Gather Technology Ltd

ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott

Little Kickers (North and Mid Somerset), Weston-super-Mare

Talking Stick Digital, Bridgwater

Medium Business of the Year (turnover up to £6 million) sponsored by Higos Insurance Services

Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater

Filbert’s Fine Foods Ltd, West Pennard

Netitude Ltd, Frome

Large Business of the Year (turnover over £6 million) sponsored by Stephens Scown

Bridgwater & Taunton College, Bridgwater

Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton

Synertec, Wellington

Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year Award

Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

Mark One Consultants, Yeovil

Summerfield Developments, Taunton

Best Use of Digital Technology Award sponsored by Teapot Creative

Glastonbury Abbey, Glastonbury

Mark One Consultants, Yeovil

Somerset County Cricket Club, Taunton

Charity of the Year Award sponsored by Clarke Willmott

bibic, Langport

It’s in the Bag Cancer Support, North Somerset

SWALLOW Charity, Midsomer Norton

Employer of the Year sponsored by Blossom HR

Netitude Ltd, Frome

Poolbridge Accountancy Limited, Highbridge

Singer Instruments, Roadwater

Investing in Somerset Award sponsored by Hinkley Point C

Battens Solicitors, Yeovil

Bridgwater & Taunton College, Bridgwater

The Ascot Group, Weston-super-Mare

Start-up of the Year Award sponsored by Westcotts

Milton and Chambers, Wellington

Our Precious Earth, Minehead

Wessex Pop-Up Coldrooms Ltd, Curry Rivel

Apprentice of the Year Award sponsored by Weston College

Poolbridge Accountancy Limited – Chloe Smith, Highbridge

SBA CIC – Natasha Margetts, Langport

Turnbull Infrastructure and Utilities – Ryan Jones, Bridgwater

Environmental and Sustainability Award sponsored by Gravity

Cookswood Development – Lomax Design and Build, Stoke St Michael

Lendology CIC, Taunton

Zebra EM, Taunton

Service Excellence Award sponsored by Porter Dodson

Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater

Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton

West Country Drainage Services Ltd, Burrowbridge

Manufacturing and Engineering Award sponsored by Leonardo UK

Electrified Automation, Bridgwater

Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton

Teklagraf Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

Business Resilience and Growth Award sponsored by Barclays UK

ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott

Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater

Purplex Marketing, Weston-super-Mare

Tickets for the final will go on general sale on Monday February 26, for more details see the awards’ website at www.somersetbusinessawards.org.uk. Somerset Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based business support organisation which promotes and lobbies for business development in Somerset.