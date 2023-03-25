The winners of the Somerset Business Awards 2023 have been announced at a black-tie dinner and presentation at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Weston.

Nearly 400 business people from across Somerset attended the gala on Friday, March 24th, which was organised by Somerset Chamber of Commerce and hosted by BBC broadcaster and journalist Claire Carter.

This year was the 18th anniversary of the awards and Somerset Chamber chief executive Emma Rawlings thanked everyone who had entered and supported the awards as sponsors and judges.

She said: “It was fantastic to be able to honour winners and finalists from all corners of the county and from a wide range of sectors and industries.

“Despite some really challenging trading conditions, it was incredibly encouraging to see so many positive applications from business and charities from across the county – they are doing some great work and we are honoured to be able to highlight that through these awards.”

“There is much we can be proud of in Somerset and while times may be tough, it is clear our business community is fighting fit and meeting those challenges head on.”

Michael Cahill, a partner at Albert Goodman, said: “The awards are an opportunity to celebrate Somerset’s vibrant business community and to recognise the achievements of those who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional service, results and products.”

“We have a huge range of businesses and charities in Somerset and while the economic situation is challenging, I am constantly impressed by the resilience, innovation and adaptability I see from the businesses we work with.”

2023 Award Winners:

• Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Albert Goodman).

Winner – JH Haskins, Shepton Mallet.

The runners-up were: Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare and Mark One Consultants Ltd, Yeovil.

• Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Enterprise South West).

Winner – You Are My Sunshine, Wedmore.

Runners-up were: Hullabaloos Drinks, Axbridge and Transformations Hair, Beauty, Aesthetics & Day Spa, Ilminster.

• Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Higos Insurance Services).

Winner – Puxton Park, Weston-super-Mare.

Runners-up were: Elliott Environmental Services Ltd, Yeovil and Train4All Ltd, Somerton.

• Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Brook Financial).

Winner – Sycamore Process Engineering, Sparkford.

Runners-up were: Civils Store Ltd, Shepton Mallet and Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton.

• Best Use of Technology (sponsored by Porter Dodson).

Winner – Cardstream, Taunton.

Runner-up was: Presona UK Ltd, Bridgwater.

• Charity of the Year (sponsored by Clarke Willmott).

Winner – In Charley’s Memory, Highbridge.

Runners-up were: bibic, Langport and Reminiscence Learning of Wellington

• Employer of the Year (sponsored by Elite Staffing Solutions).

Winner – The Priory Learning Trust, Weston-super-Mare.

Runners-up were: Singer Instruments, Roadwater and WPA, Taunton.

• Investing in Somerset (sponsored by Hinkley Point C).

Winner – Young Somerset, Bridgwater.

Runners-up: MMES 2012 Ltd, Bridgwater and Turnbull Infrastructure & Utilities Ltd, Bridgwater.

• Start-up of the Year (sponsored by Teapot Creative).

Winner – Blossom HR, Westbury sub Mendip.

Runners-up were: Laurel Farm Glamping, Mark and Scarlett Rose Events, Martock.

• Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Weston College).

Winner – Sammy Chilcott (Sycamore Process Engineering, Sparkford).

Runners-up were: Will Olbrechts (Evo Agency, Taunton) and Jo Harris (Somerset County Council, Taunton).

• Environmental Achievement (sponsored by Gravity).

Winner – PVA Hygiene Ltd, Wrington.

Runners-up were: Bradfords, Yeovil and Concept Products Ltd, Somerton.

• Service Excellence (sponsored by Stephens Scown).

Winner – Busy Bees Cleaning & Maintenance 2000 Ltd, Frome.

Runners-up: Milsted Langdon, Taunton and West Country Drainage Services Ltd, Burrowbridge.

• Somerset Manufacturer and Producer Award (sponsored by SRD Technology UK).

Winner – Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton.

Runners-up: Hullabaloos Drinks, Axbridge and Taunton Fabrications, Taunton.

• Rebuild and Thrive (sponsored by Barclays).

Winner – Somerset County Cricket Club, Taunton.

Runners-up: Hippychick, Bridgwater and The White Feather Coffee Co, Bridgwater.