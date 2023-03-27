Members of Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge gathered at Brean Country Club for their annual Ladies’ night.

The traditional black tie dinner is held to recognise the ladies of Moose for the support they give to the lodge over the preceding twelve months.

“46 Moose members were treated to the Country Club’s excellent catering, and five star service,” says a spokesman.

“The dinner was preceded by presentation of flowers to Ladies’ circle President Sandra Nicholson, Trish Flower (Wife of Burnham President Alan Flower), and Lis Palmer (Wife of National President John Palmer).”

“The meal was followed by the usual speeches and loyal toasts, and of course the usual Moose super raffle.”

Burnham Moose spokesman Mike Lang said: “Moose continues its good work and charity donations whilst having fun at the same time. The merging of the ladies and brothers is well underway as ‘One Moose’ while Ladies circle has developed its own life as an extension of the organisation.”

!”We meet at Berrow village hall on the last Thursday of each calendar month, whilst the Ladies Circle also hold additional monthly meetings at St Andrew’s Church Hall.”

“Although Moose International has always been a fraternal organization based on family values, the organization is going through massive changes, and over the next few years will change to ‘One Moose’, where men and ladies will be of equal status, with the same values. We continue to raise money for charities, and provide support to each other.”

Membership of Moose is open to anyone of 21 years or over. Details are available from Terry Cornelius on 01278 784645 or Chris Harris on 01278 760486. The same applies to the Moose ladies circle who may be contacted via Rita Harris on 01278 760486 or Dorothy Austin on 01278 786299.

Pictured: The Moose Lodge event underway at Brean (Photos Mike Lang)