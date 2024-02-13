A major project to overhaul the busy Burnham-On-Sea roundabout next to the M5 junction 22 have moved a step closer this week as Somerset Council looks to appoint a contractor.

A Somerset Council spokesman said on Monday that it “is the early stages of seeking a contractor for the scheme to improve the Edithmead roundabout, which is part of the A38 corridor of schemes.”

The Burnham-On-Sea M5 roundabout overhaul and major A38 upgrades scheme is subject to a funding award from the Government, and is a partnership between Somerset Council and North Somerset Council.

“It focuses on ten points along the A38, including junction improvements at Cross, the Strawberry Line crossing, and the Burnham-On-Sea Edithmead roundabout at junction 22.”

The council also plans to improve the busy Dunball roundabout next to M5 junction 23 between Highbridge and Bridgwater and is seeking to appoint a contractor for both schemes.

Burnham’s junction 22 scheme “has been included as part of the Dunball procurement process in order to maximise best value by employing economies of scale across multiple projects,” explains the council.

The junction 23 project will see an upgraded roundabout with traffic lights after a successful bid for Levelling Up Funds from the Government.

A council spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Work is expected to start later this year. Once complete, it should help manage peak time traffic flow, enable growth and development in the area and reduce the likelihood of traffic blocking back on to the motorway in future. The plan will also see better pedestrian and cycling access.”

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Lead Member for Transport and Digital, adds: “This is an important project at a very busy interchange. Sometimes there are significant delays for road users during peak times, and it is also very difficult to access for pedestrians and cyclists.”

As well as a contribution from the Government’s Levelling Up fund, the scheme is funded jointly by the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), Bridgwater Town Deal and National Highways.