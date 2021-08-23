Plans for a major upgrade of Burnham-On-Sea’s M5 roundabout have this week been given a boost after Somerset County Council pledged £1.5m towards the scheme and other improvements along the A38.

In all, nine ideas are being considered to improve traffic flow along the A38 between Bristol and Highbridge.

North Somerset Council will also be involved, with the two authorities hoping to submit a joint plan to the UK government by the end of 2021.

Plans include upgrading Junction 22 at Edithmead near Burnham-On-Sea. The plans, pictured below, see extra lanes being introduced to improve traffic flow plus a new through-road across the roundabout to speed up traffic travelling towards Weston.

Further changes will see extra safety signs in Rooksbridge to make the village safer for pedestrians and motorists.

And extra changes are planned along the A38, aiming to support traffic flow and help reduce the road’s environmental impact by providing a range of ‘green’ enhancements.

The two authorities’ formal consultation on the proposals concluded on 1st August, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

Somerset County Council has now confirmed it will directly contribute £1.5m towards the schemes on its side of the county border following the receipt of £6.657m additional grant funding from the Department for Transport (DfT).

Of the remaining funding, £750,000 has been spent on emergency road repairs following the flash floods in Chard in late-June, with the rest being split between various maintenance programmes.

“This is a local contribution to major highways schemes… to ensure that the required 15% local contribution to the Somerset element of the works can be provided, levering in approximately £8.5m government funding to fund works in Somerset,” says Mike O’Dowd-Jones of Somerset County Council.

Highbridge’s County Councillor John Woodman, who is Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, adds: “We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with North Somerset Council on a package of measures which should make a big difference to those using this route regularly and local communities.”

The nine schemes being considered:

Turning the Edithmead roundabout near Burnham-On-Sea at Junction 22 of the M5 into a “throughabout”, allowing traffic to reach both Highbridge and the motorway more quickly

Speed control measures in Rooksbridge, including new 30mph speed limit signs and high-friction red surfacing at entrances and key junctions

Staggering the Cross Junction near Axbridge to improve visibility, with articulated lorries no longer being able to turn left onto Old Coach Road

Enhancing the existing Strawberry Lane crossing at the A38 Bridgwater Road north of the Cross junction to encourage cycling in the local area

Widening footways on Sidcots Lane in Winscombe to make the A38 Bridgwater Road safer for pedestrians

Realigning the A38 in Langford to provide better pedestrian and cycling links between new housing and existing facilities in the village

Widening the approach lanes for the two roundabouts near Bristol Airport to provide additional capacity and cycle lanes

Widening the existing footpath on the A38 Bridgwater Road in Barrow Gurney to provide better cycling facilities near National Cycle Network route 26

Upgrading the junction between the A38 Bridgwater Road and the B3130 Barrow Street near the Bristol Water treatment works