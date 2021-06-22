Proposals to make improvements to the A38 between Burnham-On-Sea and south Bristol have been formally unveiled this week as consultation begins.

Somerset County Council and North Somerset Council are working in partnership on a number of proposed schemes along the A38 from Burnham-On-Sea to Long Ashton.

The scheme aims to improve journey reliability times, road safety and better connect local communities – whether by car, public transport or active travel such as cycling.

The proposals include a major redesign of Burnham-On-Sea’s M5 roundabout at Edithmead, as first reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com in April.

The plans, pictured below, see extra lanes being introduced to improve traffic flow plus a new through-road across the roundabout to speed up traffic travelling towards Weston.

Further changes will see extra safety signs in Rooksbridge to make the village safer for pedestrians and motorists.

And further changes are planned along the A38, aiming to support traffic flow and help reduce the road’s environmental impact by providing a range of ‘green’ enhancements.

The public are now being invited to comment on the plans using an interactive map on the engagement website, a38mrn-engagement.com.

The feedback will help inform the A38 Major Road Network Outline Business Case that will be submitted to central Government for approval later in the year.

The scheme is being funded by an initial DfT Grant of £257,000 with further contributions from North Somerset Council and Somerset County Council.

Councillor Steve Bridger, North Somerset Council’s executive member for planning, highways and transport, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Many junctions along the A38 are running at capacity with knock-on effects for the safety of road users and pedestrians, as well as the wellbeing of those living nearby and local businesses whose operation depends on an effective and efficient local road network.”

“These planned improvements seek to alleviate pressure points along the A38 and provide active travel plans so that the road can better serve the region. It’s also vital the plans consider environmental impacts of the scheme, so we can keep working towards North Somerset Council’s ambitious aims of carbon neutrality by 2030.”

“We want to be sure that our plans meet the needs of our communities, and so we welcome the public to get involved and tell us what they think.”

Highbridge’s County Councillor John Woodman, who is Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, adds: “We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with North Somerset Council on a package of measures which should make a big difference to those using this route regularly and local communities.”

“We have identified what we consider to be the most pressing areas of concern along the route, but of course we need to hear what local communities think about this proposal and the key issues for them, so please do get involved.”

Find out more about the A38 Major Road Network scheme and tell us what you think by visiting a38mrn-engagement.com.

The consultation closes on 1st August, 2021.