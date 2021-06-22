New motorcycle ground anchors have been installed in two car parks in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge in an initiative to help motorcyclists keep their bikes secure when parked.

Four heavy-duty, retractable anchors have been installed in dedicated parking bays for use by motorcyclists to secure their machines at Bank Street car park in Highbridge and Pier Street car park in Burnham.

With the permission of Sedgemoor District Council, which owns the two car parks, Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has installed the security devices following a request by local resident and motorbike enthusiast Ollie Hulme, who was concerned by a spate of bike thefts.

A Town Council spokeswoman says: “Ollie had alerted us to available funding from the Avon & Somerset Police Community Trust, and with a top-up contribution from the Town Council, the motorbike anchors were installed this year.”

“Knowing that the Burnham-On-Sea area is a popular destination for bikers, the town council hopes to promote a more secure environment that helps give peace of mind.”