Burnham-On-Sea has been named as the third best-value resort in the UK for sunshine holidays in a unique new study that analyses weather data from the Met Office and compares it to hotel prices.

Felixstowe has been named as the best value seaside town with the best weather, while Blackpool is in second place, and Burnham-On-Sea is at number three.

Money saving company Vouchercloud has surveyed sunshine hours and hotel prices across coastal towns to calculate what an hour of sunshine costs across 63 seaside destinations.

The company says: “After the year we’ve all had, a summer break is definitely on the cards, but we know that now more than ever people’s finances are being tested.”

Felixstowe tops the ranking with average hotel prices of £60.48 per night and the highest number of sunshine hours in the UK. The town gets an impressive six hours and 29 minutes of sunshine during the summer season, making an average cost per hour of sunshine of £9.55.

Blackpool comes second with summer hotel prices of £60.75. It gets an average of 5 hours, 56 minutes of sunshine during the summer, making an average cost per hour of sunshine of £10.35

Burnham-On-Sea is ranked third with hotel prices averaging £59.91 and, with Burnham getting an average of 5 hours, 51 minutes of sunshine during the summer season, it has a cost of £10.41 per hour of sunshine.

Cost Per Hour of Summer Sunshine

Felixstowe, Suffolk – £9.55

Blackpool, Lancashire – £10.35

Burnham-On-Sea – £10.41

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk – £10.89

Hastings, East Sussex – £11.24

Vouchercloud says it used towns from the ‘Which? 100 Best Seaside Towns’ list. Weather data was taken from Met Office averages between 1980 — 2010 using sunshine data taken from the nearest weather station to each destination. Towns were excluded if there was no weather station within 20 miles or if their average sun hours were lower than the UK average for June — September (5.16 hours), to ensure only sunnier than average locations were included. Hotel prices quoted are for 2 persons, 3* hotel rooms from Google Hotels’ API. Data was collected 18th — 21st May, 2021.