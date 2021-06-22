Police have confirmed the sad death of a man in his 50s following a ‘medical emergency’ on Brean Down at the weekend.

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards, Police and multiple ambulance crews were called to the old military road on Saturday afternoon (June 19th). A Coastguard helicopter also landed next to Brean Down.

A Police spokesman has confirmed this week: “On Saturday 19th June shortly after 2pm, Police attended Brean Down Road following a report of the sudden death of a man in his 50s.”

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them.”

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman said: “We were paged to assist the ambulance service with a medical emergency along the military road on Brean Down.”

“We were tasked with setting up a helicopter landing site and some crowd control as a number of people had gathered to see what was going on.”

“Our team were quickly in position to create a working area for the ambulance teams and a suitable landing area with access readied in a field for the HM Coastguard helicopter that had dropped off their winchman at the top of the Down.”

“A number of medical teams arrived to deal with the emergency, including a heli-med team and the ambulance Hazardous Area Response Team to join the first responder and initial crews.”

“Once they had finished, we kept a clear path through the vehicles until all family and emergency units had left scene.”

“We would like to say a big thank you to the public who were first on scene delivering medical attention and to the lady from the National Trust Cafe — you all did a wonderful job and should be proud that you stepped up when needed.”

“A sad outcome to the incident and the team will be thinking of all involved.”