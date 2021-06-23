Armed Forces Day will be marked in Burnham-On-Sea this Saturday (June 26th) with an upbeat ceremony to celebrate the local Armed Forces community.

Organised by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council, the event will start at 11.30am next to the fountain in Old Station Approach when several members of the Town Band will be playing upbeat tunes.

Then, at mid-day, Mayor Cllr Mike Facey and his deputies will mark Armed Forces Day with a poem reading and by raising the flag.

“This year’s event will be an upbeat show of support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community,” says the Mayor.

Armed Forces Day is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets. Armed Forces Day takes place annually on the last Saturday each June.