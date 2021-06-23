A free-to-use, online health and wellbeing directory containing information on over 250 local activities and services has been launched this week.

The Wellbeing Sedgemoor directory aims to make it easier for local people to find free or low cost community activities and NHS services and includes everything from reading groups to social clubs and community choirs.

Hayley Pope, Voluntary Sector Development Adviser for Sedgemoor at Spark Somerset, the

charity behind the project, explains: “The directory is a fantastic resource for the Sedgemoor community as it will make it easier for people to find opportunities to improve their health and wellbeing.”

“Whether you are looking for a support group for a health condition (such as Dementia or Diabetes), transport to get to groups or services, or debt and money advice, the directory can point you in the right direction. It also contains listings for different clubs and so is the perfect starting point if you’re new to the area or looking to meet people.”

The Wellbeing Sedgemoor directory has been developed in partnership with Sedgemoor District Council and local GP surgeries. It will form an integral part of Spark Somerset’s work to develop social prescribing in the county, helping people to improve their health, wellbeing and social welfare by connecting them to community services.

Matt Day, Social Prescribing Coordinator at Spark Somerset explains: “One of the ways to improve health is to make it easier for people to access up -to-date information on the huge range of support and advice the voluntary and community sector provides. This is especially useful as we come out of the pandemic, which has caused rises in anxiety, depression and loneliness.”

“We’re really pleased that the directory is now available for local people and health practitioners to use.”

Spark Somerset are offering a free online Community Connector workshop session on Wednesday 14 July at 2pm which will demonstrate how to use trusted sources of information, including the Wellbeing Sedgemoor directory, to signpost others to information and support to improve their health and wellbeing.

The workshop is suitable for anybody who lives and/or works in Sedgemoor and would like to learn how to help others in their day-to-day life. Visit sparksomerset.org.uk/training for further information and to book.