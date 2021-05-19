Tickets have gone on sale for West Huntspill Players’ first performance since the lockdown.

The award-winning drama group is preparing to hold four evenings of outdoor entertainment this summer.

The event will be held on July 7th, 8th, and 9th at the St Peter and All Hallows’ Church Green in West Huntspill next to the Balliol Hall.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are so excited to announce that we are planning four evenings of entertainment, fun and laughter outdoors on the church green. Join us and bring a picnic.”

“We will perform three very funny plays, have music and a raffle – it will be just the tonic we need!”

“Please bring your own chairs, rugs, picnic and drinks.”

Tickets are priced at £5 from the box office on 01278 785651.

“We are so happy that we will soon be back in rehearsal and are looking forward to seeing you all again.”

Parking will be available at the Balliol Hall Church Car Park (TA9 3RN).