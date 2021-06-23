Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Air Cadets have formally enrolled five new cadets this week in a Covid-safe ceremony.

Their enrolment by the group’s Chaplain, Rev Ken Brown, took place after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Jeff Jackson, 290 DF Training Officer, says the group is pleased to be fully back open again and offering a wide range of interesting and fun activities.

The Air Cadets of 290 Detached Flight Burnham and Highbridge meet on Thursday evenings from 7pm-9pm.

“To join you need to be aged at least 12 and have started year 8,” he says. “Young people interested in joining are invited to come along and see us at the Air Cadet Hut in Highbridge Road, accessed via the entrance opposite Cassis Close.”