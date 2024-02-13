Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor is inviting nominations for the towns’ annual Civic Awards.

The awards are presented by the Town Council to local people who have ‘demonstrated outstanding service to the community’ and made a real and positive difference to life in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Last year’s winners are pictured above when we reported here on the 2023 Civic Awards. Six won: Terry Rickard, Jacqui Strong, John Kempton, Jim Bass, Andy Brewer and Gavin Holman.

This year’s categories are:

Help and support within the community (individual award)

Help and support with the cost of living (individual award)

An Individual who has gone above and beyond in helping other people

Community Group Award for services to residents of Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge

Criteria details and nomination form are available from the Town Council’s website – https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/2024-Civic-Award-Nomination-Form-5.docx or from the Town Council Offices, Jaycroft Road, Burnham-on-Sea, TA8 1LE.

The deadline for nominations is 5pm Monday 26th February 2024.