Some of Burnham-On-Sea’s highest tides of the year are being seen this week.

The Burnham-On-Sea tide times show a high tide of around 11.8 metres occurred on Monday morning (February 12th), as pictured here.

With an onshore breeze behind it, plumes of spray splashed against the sea wall. The Environment Agency issued precautionary flood alerts for Burnham’s coastline.

The agency also closed Burnham jetty’s flood gates on Monday, which is a usual precaution during exceptionally high tides.