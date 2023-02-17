A new services area between Highbridge and Bridgwater has finally opened over the past month following several years of delays.

The Dunball Services next to junction 23 of the M5 had to be partially redesigned due to what Sedgemoor District Council described ‘a land ownership issue’ dating back to the construction of the M5 decades ago.

The Euro Garages Group has opened the new 24-hour facilities on the northern side of the Dunball roundabout, pictured here.

The site includes a Starbucks drive-thru, a KFC restaurant and drive-thru, a Greggs drive-thru, a Subway, an Asda ‘On The Move’ convenience store, plus Shell petrol station.

A spokesperson said this week they are “delighted” to have opened the modern facilities following several years of delays.

Due to legal issues, the company applied successfully to Sedgemoor District Council to change the access road plans so the facilities can open.

Under original plans, the two access roads to the new services must be completed before the site can open.

A council spokesperson said: “There was difficulty with third-party ownership running alongside the A39, left over from when the motorway was built – which goes back to 1975.”

The facilities have opened over the past few weeks despite some construction work still ongoing with a new parking area.