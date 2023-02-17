Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club members will be out in force this coming weekend raising funds for victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The team will be at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll on both Saturday 18th February and Sunday 19th February, collecting donations.

David Stickels, President of Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club, says: “Everyone has been touched by the terrible scenes in Turkey and Syria where thousands have died in the earthquake.”

“The team will be collecting for disaster relief this weekend. Rotary has teams on the ground as we speak and are providing hundreds of water boxes to provide fresh water.”

“On Saturday, we will be collecting at Sanders from 9am until 4pm and then on Sunday we will be collecting from 10am until 4pm.”