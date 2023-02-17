The Labour Party is gearing up to start its fight to win the proposed new Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater parliamentary constituency at the next General Election following this week’s news that MP Ian Liddell-Grainger won’t stand to represent it.

It comes after we reported here that Mr Liddell-Grainger has been chosen to represent the Conservatives in the new Tiverton and Minehead seat instead.

Cllr Leigh Redman, leader of the Labour group on Somerset County Council, said this week: “The new boundary will provide many opportunities for the new constituency.”

“Bridgwater will have a chance to elect a new MP. Bridgwater and the surrounding area deserves an MP who represents them strongly and acts as their voice in Westminster.”

“We are an amazing and diverse community whom I feel may not have had a fair sounding in recent years. Losing West Somerset and gaining Highbridge and Burnham offers a once-in-a-generation chance for change.”

“A good local candidate, with a long history in the area, who knows the people well, will make the area better for all. A general election cannot come quick enough to start the rebuild.”

MP Mr Liddell-Grainger has represented the Bridgwater and West Somerset constituency for the past 22 years since he succeeded former Cabinet Minister Tom King.

However, Boundary Commission recommendations due to be put to Parliament this coming summer would split his constituency into two, placing the West Somerset area with parts of Taunton Deane and Mid Devon.

The new seat, to be called ‘Tiverton and Minehead’, would take in Milverton, Wiveliscombe, Oake, and other communities in Taunton Deane, as well as Hemyock, Uffculme, Culmstock, Holcombe Rogus, and other villages in Mid Devon.

Mr Liddell-Grainger decided to put himself forward for the new seat rather than the remaining Bridgwater constituency, which will have Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge added when the towns move out of the current Wells constituency overseen by MP James Heappey.

Providing that MPs accept the Boundary Commission proposals, the boundary changes will come into effect when the next General Election is called, which has to be no later than January, 2025.