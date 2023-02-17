Burnham-On-Sea drama group Peaty Sea Theatre will be performing a comedy play in the town in March.

Taking place on March 3rd and March 4th, ‘Dead Players’ is a funny and touching original comedy drama set in a theatre just off London’s West End.

The show will be held at Burnham’s Princess Theatre and will follow the story of a present-day actor finding himself face to face with an assortment of characters from the theatre’s past.

The viewers can expect a touch of Shakespeare, a little song and dance, and something dramatically different.

The playwright, Fiona Hulme, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This play has come out of an idea I’ve been working on since 2020 when theatres around the country were closed.”

“It is a love story – about theatre and the people in it.”

“Although the play deals with the subject of death, it is considered suitable for anyone and everybody over the age of twelve.”

Peaty Sea is a Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge based amateur theatre company that performs only original work, all created by local writers.

Formerly known as The Princess Theatre Company, Peaty Sea welcomes new members.

Tickets cost £12/£10 and are available from The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre box office in person, or via telephone or online here.