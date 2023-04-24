Burnham-On-Sea RNLI crewmembers are set to hold a meet and greet session over a cuppa on Bank Holiday Monday, May 8th.

The lifeboat station team are inviting people to call in and see the lifeboats and launch tractors at the station in Pier Street between 9am and 1pm.

People who have signed up for its ‘RNLI May Day Mile’ can also walk the mile-long route from the station to Burnhm-On-Sea Sailing Club along The Esplanade.

Burnham-On-Sea Lifeboat Operations Manager Matt Davis says: “This is a terrific opportunity to look at what we do and how we do it, especially if you have thought about joining us as a lifeboat volunteer.”

“In line with our sustainability vision, please bring your own mug if you can. Big Thanks to Splott Farm Coffee from Blackford Splott Farm Camping who have donated us two giant bags of their delicious Lighthouse Roast craft coffee to serve you on the day.”