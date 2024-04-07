A Flood Alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for Burnham-On-Sea and the Somerset coastline for Tuesday morning (April 9th).

Strong winds and spring tides could combine to cause large waves and spray, says the agency.

Flood Alerts are in force along the Somerset coastline at Minehead, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea and Uphill to Kingston Seymour.

A spokesman says: “Flooding is possible for coastal and tidal areas.”

“Strong winds and spring tides may cause large waves and spray overtopping on the coast. Areas most at risk include coastal and tidal areas at Minehead, Combwich, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Uphill, Weston-super-Mare, Kewstoke, Sand Bay and Kingston Seymour.

“Our incident response staff are closing flood gates and checking defences. We continue to monitor levels closely. Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”

