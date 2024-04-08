An East Huntspill fundraiser is set to undertake the ‘highest bungie jump in Europe’ for charity when he leaps from a famous dam in Switzerland.

The Contra Dam in Switzerland was part of the opening scenes in the James Bond film Goldeneye.

Martin Cooke says his father Ian, pictured, was diagnosed with Myeloma cancer in November 2022.

Martin has therefore decided to do the bungie jumping on Saturday 18th May to raise funds for the charity Myeloma UK, the only charity in the country that focuses on the incurable blood cancer myeloma and its related condition.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Both myself and my Dad Ian are from East Huntspill – my Dad still helps at East Huntspill Cricket Club on the days he can manage it. He has good and bad days as you’d expect.”

“He has spent a lot of his life down there helping to create what it is today. He also used to play a lot of sports like cricket, football, darts and skittles locally for years and was landlord at the Crown East Huntspill for years.”

Martin adds that he’s taking on the challenge “to give back. Also, my thinking was that getting a diagnosis must be terrifying so I thought what I can do safely that would be terrifying.”

“It’s what I came up with. I’m not an adrenaline junkie or a James Bond fan, I just want to get it over without fainting or soiling myself. We are over half way with donations so hopefully we will get to the £2,000 target or more.”

Click here for Martin’s fundraising page