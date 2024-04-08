A new hair and beauty salon has opened in Highbridge this month, providng men and women with a range of services.

E-Clips Hair and Beauty has been opened at 7 Market Street in Highbridge by owner Hannah White, who has been a hairdresser for nearly 20 years.

Hannah has owned E-Clips salon for 10 years and decided to make the move from Pawlett to Highbridge so that she could continue the business in larger premises.



She has celebrated the opening of the new salon with a successful open evening where new and existing clients had the opportunity to see the new premises and find out about new treatments.

Hannah told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m overwhelmed with how much support we’ve been shown since opening our doors. The event was a huge success after opening our doors this week and I can’t wait to greet new as well as existing clients to our beautiful salon.”



“Everyone has been so welcoming and it has been lovely to see so many people popping in and seeing what we offer. We feel part of Highbridge and it’s great to be part of the town.”

E-Clips is a hair and beauty salon offering a wide range of haircuts, treatments and services for all ages and styles.

Currently they also offer aesthetic treatments – botox, fillers, minor surgery, sclerotherapy and skin treatments such as profhilo, viscoderm and medical grade dermaroller.

The salon is hoping to offer a full range of beauty treatments as well over the next few weeks.