Burnbridge Wanderers football club is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year with several special events.

The club has brought sport to hundreds of local players in Burnham and Highbridge over two and a half decades.

“The club’s first event will be held at Pawlett Pavilion on 28th April at 12.15pm with a U18s legends match,” says Darrel Conibeer.

“Our annual football festival is on the 8th and 9th June at King Alfred School, which is always a popular event.”

“And finally, we will hold a celebration night at Lakeside this November where past and present chairmans, coaches and everyone who’s been part of the club over the 25 years will come together to raise a glass to the next 25 years. Snappa will be headlining.”