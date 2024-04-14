The annual competition to appoint Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Carnival’s royalty roles has got underway.

Entries for the roles, who will lead the carnival procession in November, are now being invited until May 1st.

A Carnival Royalty evening will be held on Friday May 3rd at at The Ritz Social Club, Victoria Street, Burnham from 7pm where the winners will be selected.

“Entrants aged five and above are welcome. They need to live within a 5 mile radius of Highbridge and Burnham and be available to take part in Carnival on 4th November 2024. Categories are 5 – 13 and 14+. Any under 18s must be accompanied by an 18+. Entry deadline is 1st May 2024 at 5pm.”

“A Carnival Royalty evening will be held on Friday 3rd May at The Ritz Social Club, Victoria Street, Burnham from 7pm where the winners will be selected by a panel of Judges followed by a Coronation Disco.”

For more information or to obtain an entry form, contact Annalee on 07968 609272 or email carnivalroyalty@hboscarnival.org

The 2024 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival will be held on Monday November 4th.

Pictured: Last year’s Carnival Queen, Scarlett Puddy, and Princesses Pixie Owen-Perks and Lola Tilson are pictured