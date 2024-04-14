Dozens attended Burnham and Highbridge Town Band’s Spring Concert when it was held on Sunday (14th April).

The popular brass band performed a foot-tapping programme of songs from musicals, films and other memorable scores at Burnham’s Catholic Church.

The concert marked the start of the band’s season of performances. Upcoming shows are:

Thurs 6th June

Lighting of Town Beacon at Jetty in Burnham 7.30-9.30p.m.

Sat 15th June

D-Day commemoration, Highbridge Oaktree Arena 11.30-1p.m.

Sat 10th August

Puriton Flower Show 1.30 for 2

Sat 17th August

West Huntspill Flower Show 1.30

Sun 25th August

Emergency Services Day on Burnham seafront

Sat 23rd Nov

Burnham Xmas Lights Switch-on

Early evening

Sunday 1st December

Puriton Xmas Lights on Village Green 5 p.m.

Sunday 15th December

Xmas Concert at Catholic Church in Burnham

Thursday 19th December

Gateway Club Carols at BAY Centre at 7.30 p.m.

The event