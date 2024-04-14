Dozens attended Burnham and Highbridge Town Band’s Spring Concert when it was held on Sunday (14th April).
The popular brass band performed a foot-tapping programme of songs from musicals, films and other memorable scores at Burnham’s Catholic Church.
The concert marked the start of the band’s season of performances. Upcoming shows are:
Thurs 6th June
Lighting of Town Beacon at Jetty in Burnham 7.30-9.30p.m.
Sat 15th June
D-Day commemoration, Highbridge Oaktree Arena 11.30-1p.m.
Sat 10th August
Puriton Flower Show 1.30 for 2
Sat 17th August
West Huntspill Flower Show 1.30
Sun 25th August
Emergency Services Day on Burnham seafront
Sat 23rd Nov
Burnham Xmas Lights Switch-on
Early evening
Sunday 1st December
Puriton Xmas Lights on Village Green 5 p.m.
Sunday 15th December
Xmas Concert at Catholic Church in Burnham
Thursday 19th December
Gateway Club Carols at BAY Centre at 7.30 p.m.
