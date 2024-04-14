Dozens attended Burnham and Highbridge Town Band’s Spring Concert when it was held on Sunday (14th April).

The popular brass band performed a foot-tapping programme of songs from musicals, films and other memorable scores at Burnham’s Catholic Church.

The concert marked the start of the band’s season of performances. Upcoming shows are:

Thurs 6th June
Lighting of Town Beacon at Jetty in Burnham 7.30-9.30p.m.

Sat 15th June
D-Day commemoration, Highbridge Oaktree Arena  11.30-1p.m.

Sat 10th August
Puriton Flower Show 1.30 for 2

Sat 17th August
West Huntspill Flower Show 1.30

Sun 25th August
Emergency Services Day on Burnham seafront

Sat 23rd Nov
Burnham Xmas Lights Switch-on
Early evening

Sunday 1st December
Puriton Xmas Lights on Village Green 5 p.m.

Sunday 15th December
Xmas Concert at Catholic Church in Burnham

Thursday 19th December
Gateway Club Carols at BAY Centre at 7.30 p.m.

