Highbridge’s branch of a national builders’ merchants has closed down permanently.

Jewson in Tylers End on the Isleport Business Park in Highbridge shut its doors for the final time on Frday (January 26th).

A large banner installed on the front gate of the Highbridge site, pictured below, states: “Thank you very much for your custom. Jewson Highbridge is now closed.”

It adds: “The team at Jewson Weston-super-Mare are ready to welcome you.”

Jewson’s Highbridge outlet was a timber specialist branch with a large stock of timber supplies and specially trained timber experts on-hand.

The company has moved all business-related matters from its Highbridge store to the nearest branch in Winterstoke Road, Weston-super-Mare.

Jewson is a chain of builders merchants supplying tools, materials and construction equipment.

It was founded by George Jewson in 1836 and was based in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It is one of the leading suppliers of building materials in the UK with around 600 stores.

Burnham-On-Sea.com has invited the company to comment further on the Highbridge closure and the impact on staff.