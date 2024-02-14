The main road through Berrow will be closed for two days this month for roadworks.

Part of Berrow Road and Barton Road will be closed through the village on 27th and 28th February.

Somerset Council says the closure will effect Berrow Road – from the junction with Rosetree Paddock to the junction with Brent Road – and Barton Road – from the junction with Fairway Close to the junction with Rosetree Paddock.

The council says the closure will enable Milestone Infrastructure to carry out Patching works along the road.

A lengthy diversion route will be in place, shown above, during the work which is scheduled to start on 27th February and last until 28th February between 8am-5pm both days.

For information about the works, contact Somerset Highways on telephone number 0300 123 2224 quoting reference number ttro387775N.