Nominations are being sought by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council for this year’s Celebration of Youth Awards.

Residents are being asked whether they know a young person or persons that deserve recognition for their hard work over the last year.

“Someone that always goes above and beyond? Someone or a group who are compassionate towards others and excellent role models?” says a spokesperson.

The two categories are the Leadership Award and Helping Others Award.

“For the Leadership Award, this refers to a young person or group who have shown their leadership skills, styles and qualities in improving things for others.”

“For the Helping Others Award, the young person or group will have made an impact in helping the lives of other young people, or have given up their time to look after someone that they know who has a condition such as a disability, illness or mental health condition and takes on big jobs at a young age.”

For each category there will be an award for under 11’s, for 11-18’s and a group award.

Criteria details and nomination form are available from the Town Council’s website – https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/news/council-news/2024-celebration-of-youth-awards or from the Town Council Offices, Jaycroft Road, Burnham-On-Sea, TA8 1LE.

The deadline for nominations is 5pm on Monday 26th February 2024.

Pictured: Several of the judges and winners at the first Burnham and Highbridge Celebration of Youth Awards in 2022